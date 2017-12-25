Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Education Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Education Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Education Realty Trust alerts:

EDR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley set a $44.00 price target on shares of Education Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Education Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Education Realty Trust from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Education Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Education Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Education Realty Trust ( NYSE:EDR ) opened at $34.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2,630.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43. Education Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $42.80.

Education Realty Trust (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.31). Education Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $75.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Education Realty Trust news, Chairman Randy L. Churchey bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $700,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 149,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,205.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $175,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 87,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Education Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Education Realty Trust, Inc. (EDR) Expected to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/education-realty-trust-inc-edr-expected-to-earn-q1-2018-earnings-of-0-57-per-share.html.

Education Realty Trust Company Profile

Education Realty Trust, Inc (EdR) is a self-managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is engaged in developing, acquiring, owning and managing collegiate housing communities located near university campuses. The Trust operates through three segments: collegiate housing leasing, development consulting services and management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Education Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Education Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.