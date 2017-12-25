Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Charles E. Golden sold 4,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $327,765.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Revathi Advaithi sold 23,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $1,860,501.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,431,354.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,529 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 174.8% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.8% in the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 325.9% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.51. 1,362,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,324,000. Eaton has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34,410.00, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. Eaton had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/eaton-corporation-plc-etn-given-average-rating-of-hold-by-brokerages.html.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation (Eaton) is a diversified power management company. It is engaged in the manufacturing of electrical components and systems for power quality, distribution and control; hydraulics components, systems and services for industrial and mobile equipment; aerospace fuel, hydraulics and pneumatic systems for commercial and military use, and truck and automotive drivetrain and powertrain systems for performance, fuel economy and safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.