DXC Technology (DXC) Given News Impact Rating of 0.13

Headlines about DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. DXC Technology earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.9054486387621 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $99.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of DXC Technology ( NYSE DXC ) traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.89. 1,104,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $27,480.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.53. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Michael G. Nefkens sold 35,340 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software.

