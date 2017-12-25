Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a research note published on Friday morning. They currently have a $240.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domino's Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $204.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Instinet reissued a neutral rating and issued a $201.00 target price (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Domino's Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino's Pizza currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $207.81.
Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.87. 844,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,587. Domino's Pizza has a one year low of $156.26 and a one year high of $221.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $8,440.00, a P/E ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.37.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Domino's Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.
In other Domino's Pizza news, insider Russell J. Weiner sold 7,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,418,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $3,142,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,841 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,095.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 25.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 12.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino's Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.
Domino's Pizza Company Profile
Domino’s Pizza, Inc is a pizza restaurant chain company. As of January 1, 2017, the Company operated in over 13,800 locations in over 85 markets around the world. The Company operates through three segments: domestic stores, international franchise and supply chain. Its basic menu features pizza products in various sizes and crust types.
