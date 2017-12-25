Dollar General (DG) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Media stories about Dollar General (NYSE:DG) have been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Dollar General earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2133642305512 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dollar General to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Dollar General from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.54.

Shares of Dollar General ( NYSE:DG ) traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,886.09, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $65.97 and a 1-year high of $96.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Dollar General had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, SVP Anita C. Elliott sold 2,012 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $186,753.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,422.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,368 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total value of $1,055,064.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,320.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,916 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,881 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

