Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $77.98 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 782,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 59,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.86% of Landstar System worth $77,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 64.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 14.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landstar System in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ LSTR) opened at $105.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,420.00, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $107.60.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.31 million. Landstar System had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 4.36%. Landstar System’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Landstar System’s previous special dividend of $1.00. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Landstar System announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,960,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Landstar System from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,656 shares in the company, valued at $654,284.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,128. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-77-98-million-stake-in-landstar-system-inc-lstr.html.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc (Landstar) is an asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions. The Company offers services to its customers across multiple transportation modes, with the ability to arrange for individual shipments of freight to enterprise solutions to manage customer’s transportation needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.