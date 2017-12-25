Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.27 ($49.13).
A number of research firms have commented on DPW. set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($46.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.62) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.
Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €40.50 ($48.21). 1,428,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $49,110.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19. Deutsche Post has a one year low of €30.52 ($36.33) and a one year high of €41.32 ($49.19).
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.
