Despegar Com (DESP) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Despegar Com (NYSE: DESP) is one of 11 publicly-traded companies in the “Travel Agents” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Despegar Com to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Despegar Com and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar Com 0 2 3 0 2.60 Despegar Com Competitors 91 654 970 44 2.55

Despegar Com currently has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 27.63%. As a group, “Travel Agents” companies have a potential upside of 14.79%. Given Despegar Com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Despegar Com is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Despegar Com and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar Com 8.52% 62.38% 8.16% Despegar Com Competitors -14.75% -46.52% -7.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.6% of Despegar Com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of shares of all “Travel Agents” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Despegar Com and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar Com $411.16 million $17.79 million 52.92 Despegar Com Competitors $3.16 billion $214.58 million 16.35

Despegar Com’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Despegar Com. Despegar Com is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Despegar Com beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Despegar Com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp is an Argentina-based travel agency. The Company’s activities are divided into two business segments: Air, as well as Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The Air division focuses on the sale of airline tickets. The Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products division includes sales of travel packages with or without airline tickets and hotel rooms, as well as stand-alone sales of hotel rooms, including vacation rentals, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services. Its destinations include Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, the United States, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Uruguay and Venezuela. The Company operates through a number of subsidiaries in Latin America and the United States.

