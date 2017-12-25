Darden Restaurants (DRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Argus currently has $108.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $95.67.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.05.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE DRI) opened at $96.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.22. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 6.46%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,779,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,065,316,000 after buying an additional 314,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,479,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,583,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,317,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,339,000 after buying an additional 72,824 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,361,712 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,056,000 after buying an additional 604,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth $157,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

