Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 16,697 Neuroderm Ltd (NDRM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ:NDRM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Neuroderm as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDRM. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Neuroderm in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neuroderm by 11.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuroderm during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuroderm during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neuroderm by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Neuroderm Ltd (NASDAQ:NDRM) opened at $38.85 on Monday. Neuroderm Ltd has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,020.00 and a PE ratio of -18.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Neuroderm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

About Neuroderm

NeuroDerm Ltd. is an Israel-based clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders, primarily Parkinson’s disease, as well as other CNS diseases. The Company’s Parkinson’s disease product candidates are drug-device combination products, with devices and varying levodopa (LD)/carbidopa (CD) or apomorphine concentrations and dosages.

