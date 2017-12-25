CSRA Inc (CSRA) Holdings Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of CSRA worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of CSRA by 52.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CSRA during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. GLG Partners LP bought a new stake in CSRA during the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CSRA by 11.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSRA during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSRA Inc (CSRA) opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. CSRA Inc has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4,940.00 and a PE ratio of 15.74.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 79.44% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. analysts expect that CSRA Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. CSRA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CSRA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSRA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised CSRA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSRA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on CSRA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSRA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

