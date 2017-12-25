Cryolife Inc (CRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.63.

CRY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Monday, October 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cryolife to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cryolife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price objective on shares of Cryolife in a report on Monday, November 13th.

In related news, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Benson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,190 shares of company stock worth $1,183,840. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 435,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,517,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryolife by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cryolife in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife (CRY) opened at $19.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $706.59, a P/E ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.82.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Cryolife had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Cryolife will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc (CryoLife) is a medical device manufacturer and processor, and is engaged in the distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues used in cardiac surgical procedures. The Company operates through two segments: Medical Devices and Preservation Services. The Medical Devices segment includes medical devices, such as BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, BioFoam Surgical Matrix, On-X Life Technologies Holdings, Inc valves and surgical products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy product line, PerClot and PhotoFix.

