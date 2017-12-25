Critical Survey: Nexa Resources (NEXA) & Its Competitors

Nexa Resources (NYSE: NEXA) is one of 86 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Nexa Resources to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Integrated Mining” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.91 billion $93.16 million 37.27 Nexa Resources Competitors $11.16 billion $994.85 million -7.94

Nexa Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nexa Resources. Nexa Resources is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources 2.88% 2.16% 1.09% Nexa Resources Competitors -7,535.94% 4.40% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nexa Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 0 5 0 3.00 Nexa Resources Competitors 876 2905 3070 82 2.34

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus price target of $21.52, suggesting a potential upside of 13.20%. As a group, “Integrated Mining” companies have a potential upside of 3.65%. Given Nexa Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than its rivals.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, formerly VM Holding SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the mineral resources industry. The Company is a metals and mining entity mainly engaged in zinc content production, and whose product portfolio also includes copper, lead, silver and gold. Its mining and smelting presence is located in Brazil, conducted by Votorantim Metais Zinco SA, and in Peru, conducted by Compania Minera Milpo SAA, and Votorantim Metais-Cajamarquilla SA. Its controlling shareholder is Votorantim SA, a Brazilian privately owned industrial conglomerate that holds ownership interests in metal, steel, cement, energy and pulp companies, among others.

