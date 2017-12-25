Critical Review: Sasol (SSL) and Its Peers

Sasol (NYSE: SSL) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Sasol to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Sasol has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol’s competitors have a beta of 1.32, suggesting that their average share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sasol and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Sasol Competitors -1.03% 5.74% 2.44%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sasol and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $12.68 billion $1.50 billion N/A Sasol Competitors $40.29 billion $685.91 million 243.83

Sasol’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Sasol.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.3% and pay out 406.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sasol and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 2 1 0 2.33 Sasol Competitors 393 1901 2520 119 2.48

As a group, “Oil & Gas Refining and Marketing” companies have a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Sasol’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sasol has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Sasol competitors beat Sasol on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About Sasol

Sasol Limited is an international integrated chemicals and energy company. The Company develops and commercializes technologies, and builds and operates facilities to produce a range of product streams, including liquid fuels, chemicals and low-carbon electricity. The Company’s operating business units include Mining and, Exploration and Production International. Its Strategic Business Units are energy, base chemicals, performance chemicals and group functions. The Company’s regional operating hubs include Southern Africa Operations and International Operations. The Company operates approximately six coal mines that supply feedstock for its Secunda (Sasol Synfuels) and Sasolburg (Sasolburg Operations) complexes in South Africa. It offers market ready fuels and oils, such as bitumen; industrial heating fuels; naphtha and illuminating paraffin transport fuels; automotive lubricants; industrial lubricants; greases; cleansers and degreasers; automotive fuels, and burner fuels.

