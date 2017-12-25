Critical Contrast: Northern Technologies International (NTIC) versus Evoqua Water Technologies (AQUA)

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ: NTIC) and Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) are both purification & treatment equipment companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Technologies International and Evoqua Water Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Technologies International 0 0 0 0 N/A Evoqua Water Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

Evoqua Water Technologies has a consensus price target of $23.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.13%. Given Evoqua Water Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Evoqua Water Technologies is more favorable than Northern Technologies International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.5% of Northern Technologies International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northern Technologies International pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Evoqua Water Technologies does not pay a dividend. Northern Technologies International pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Evoqua Water Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Technologies International 8.65% 7.06% 6.44% Evoqua Water Technologies 8.90% 44.93% 6.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northern Technologies International and Evoqua Water Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Technologies International $39.57 million 2.42 $3.42 million $0.75 28.13 Evoqua Water Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Northern Technologies International has higher revenue and earnings than Evoqua Water Technologies.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services. The Company’s primary business is corrosion prevention marketed mainly under ZERUST and EXCOR brands (collectively ZERUST). The Company’s segments include ZERUST and Natur-Tec. The Company is engaged in selling its ZERUST products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The Company’s ZERUST rust and corrosion inhibiting products include plastic and paper packaging, liquids and coatings, rust removers and cleaners, diffusers and engineered solutions designed specifically for the oil and gas industry. The Company also offers onsite technical consulting for rust and corrosion prevention issues across the world. The Company manufactures and sells a range of bio-based and compostable (fully biodegradable) polymer resin compounds and finished products under the Natur-Tec brand.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions that selectively utilize its comprehensive portfolio of water treatment technologies to satisfy its customers’ unique water needs. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally.

