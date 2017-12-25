Critical Comparison: KT (KT) versus Its Peers

KT (NYSE: KT) is one of 44 public companies in the “Integrated Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare KT to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KT $19.13 billion $637.52 million 10.65 KT Competitors $15.94 billion $1.27 billion 70.18

KT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. KT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for KT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 0 0 1 0 3.00 KT Competitors 389 1436 1507 56 2.36

As a group, “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 45.50%. Given KT’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KT has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.7% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of shares of all “Integrated Telecommunications Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

KT has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KT’s rivals have a beta of 0.25, indicating that their average share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A KT Competitors 2.33% -0.83% 2.16%

Summary

KT rivals beat KT on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About KT

KT Corporation is a telecommunications service provider. The Company’s segments include the Customer/Marketing Group, the Finance Business Group and the Others Group. The Customer/Marketing Group segment is engaged in providing various telecommunication services to individual/home/corporate customers and the convergence business. The Finance Business Group segment is engaged in providing various financial services, such as credit card. The Others Group segment includes security services, satellite service, information technology and network services, and satellite television services, as well as global business services, which provide global network services to multinational or domestic corporate customers and telecommunications companies. The Company’s principal services include mobile voice and data telecommunications services; fixed-line services; credit card processing and other financial services, and various other services.

