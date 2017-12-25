Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.

Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $64,870.00, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Twenty-First Century Fox’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Twenty-First Century Fox will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,581,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,589,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,500,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,202,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 37,460,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,013 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,394,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

