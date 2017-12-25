Cowen Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Twenty-First Century Fox (FOXA)

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOXA. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Twenty-First Century Fox from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twenty-First Century Fox in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Twenty-First Century Fox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.21.
Shares of Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA) traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,566,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,455,511. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Twenty-First Century Fox has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $35.86. The stock has a market cap of $64,870.00, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 85,581,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,589,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,500,000 after purchasing an additional 287,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,202,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,981 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 37,460,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,013 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 28,394,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.37% of the company’s stock.
Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile
Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.
