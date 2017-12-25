Corning Incorporated (GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.28.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $66,989.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,896 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,135.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 51,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $1,675,335.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,320 shares of company stock worth $10,996,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GLG Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 241.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 44.7% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1,041.3% during the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) opened at $32.38 on Monday. Corning has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $28,210.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Corning will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

