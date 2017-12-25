Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 5,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 30.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,224,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,936,000 after acquiring an additional 997,132 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $12,170,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $9,498,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,912,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,905,000 after purchasing an additional 563,694 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 41.9% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 1,633,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,027,000 after purchasing an additional 482,228 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ BLDR) opened at $21.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,430.00, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.15. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

In related news, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 166,714 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $3,027,526.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Floyd F. Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $777,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,117,228.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 377,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,025. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Sells 5,900 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-sells-5900-shares-of-builders-firstsource-inc-bldr.html.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.