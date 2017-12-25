Contrasting Salisbury Bancorp (SAL) and Byline Bancorp (BY)

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ: SAL) and Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Salisbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Byline Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Salisbury Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.33%. Byline Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.88, suggesting a potential upside of 15.27%. Given Byline Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Byline Bancorp is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Dividends

Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Byline Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 46.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salisbury Bancorp $42.35 million 2.96 $6.68 million $2.40 18.75 Byline Bancorp N/A N/A N/A $2.55 8.46

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Byline Bancorp. Byline Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salisbury Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Salisbury Bancorp and Byline Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salisbury Bancorp 15.26% 6.95% 0.70% Byline Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.8% of Byline Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Byline Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Connecticut-chartered and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) insured commercial bank. The Bank provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking and trust and wealth advisory services through a network of over 10 banking offices and approximately nine automated teller machines (ATMs). The Bank originates commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, residential and commercial construction loans, residential real estate loans collateralized by one- to four- family residences, home equity lines of credit, fixed rate loans and other consumer loans. The Bank’s securities portfolio include the United States Government and Agency securities, mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and tax exempt municipal bonds. The Bank uses deposits, repayments and sales, and borrowings to fund lending, investing and general operations.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiary, Byline Bank (the Bank). Byline Bank is a full service commercial bank. The Bank operates through 56 branches in the Chicago metropolitan area. The Bank offers a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers. The Bank also provides small ticket equipment leasing solutions. The Bank’s commercial lending groups include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, syndications, and commercial deposits and cash management. It offers a variety of deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, money market deposit account, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal account accounts and time deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 5 years. As of March 31, 2017, the Bank had total gross loans and leases outstanding of 2.1 billion and total deposits of 2.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.