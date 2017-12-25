Contrasting Ra Pharmaceuticals (RARX) & Its Rivals

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RARX) is one of 286 public companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ra Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ra Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Pharmaceuticals $4.93 million -$28.86 million -3.35 Ra Pharmaceuticals Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 69.48

Ra Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ra Pharmaceuticals. Ra Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Pharmaceuticals N/A -49.83% -45.57% Ra Pharmaceuticals Competitors -5,342.22% -218.30% -39.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ra Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ra Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Competitors 882 3256 11746 235 2.70

Ra Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 201.93%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.45%. Given Ra Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ra Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutics for diseases of complement dysregulation and a range of orphan indications. It utilizes small molecules and peptide approaches to address pathological targets in the complement cascade. It has leveraged the Extreme Diversity peptide chemistry platform to develop a portfolio of products that selectively inhibit the complement system and other immune targets. Its main program, RA101495, is a macrocyclic peptide inhibitor of complement component 5 (C5), which is in Phase I stage of development for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH). RA101495 binds a site on the C5 protein to inhibit cleavage into C5a and C5b, thereby preventing red blood cell lysis by inhibiting the production and assembly of the membrane attack complex (MAC). RA101495 is being developed as an alternative to eculizumab therapy for patients with PNH.

