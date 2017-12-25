Contrasting Petrobras Argentina (PZE) & Its Rivals

Petrobras Argentina (NYSE: PZE) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Integrated Oil & Gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Petrobras Argentina to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Petrobras Argentina and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrobras Argentina N/A N/A N/A Petrobras Argentina Competitors -7.70% 3.02% 1.30%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Petrobras Argentina and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrobras Argentina 0 0 0 0 N/A Petrobras Argentina Competitors 219 675 791 30 2.37

As a group, “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies have a potential upside of 22.52%. Given Petrobras Argentina’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petrobras Argentina has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of Petrobras Argentina shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of shares of all “Integrated Oil & Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petrobras Argentina and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petrobras Argentina $1.97 billion -$1.00 million -324.00 Petrobras Argentina Competitors $78.29 billion $113.43 million -201.35

Petrobras Argentina’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petrobras Argentina. Petrobras Argentina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Petrobras Argentina has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petrobras Argentina’s peers have a beta of 1.35, suggesting that their average share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Petrobras Argentina peers beat Petrobras Argentina on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Petrobras Argentina

Petrobras Argentina SA, formerly Petrobras Energia SA, is an Argentina-based company primarily engaged in the petroleum refining sector. The Company’s activities are structured in four business segments: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, including the acquisition, exploration, exploitation and maintenance of oil and gas reserves; Refining and Distribution, processing and marketing of petroleum products; Petrochemicals, comprising the production of styrene, polystyrene, bi-oriented polystyrene (BOPS) and synthetic rubber; as well as Gas and Energy, providing gas distribution, as well as fossil fuel and hydroelectric power energy generation. Its petroleum products include lubricants, diesel fuel, compressed natural gas (CNG) and asphalts, among others. The Company has operations established in Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Mexico and Spain, among others. The Company is owned by Petrobras Participaciones SL. It operates throught Albares Renovables Argentina SA.

