Contrasting OvaScience (OVAS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

OvaScience (NASDAQ: OVAS) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OvaScience and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OvaScience -20,090.13% -68.71% -60.49% Infinity Pharmaceuticals N/A -85.61% -59.80%

55.1% of OvaScience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of OvaScience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OvaScience and Infinity Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OvaScience 1 1 1 0 2.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

OvaScience presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 440.54%. Given OvaScience’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OvaScience is more favorable than Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

OvaScience has a beta of 3.73, indicating that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OvaScience and Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OvaScience $650,000.00 81.31 -$82.25 million ($1.83) -0.81 Infinity Pharmaceuticals $18.72 million 5.58 -$30.10 million ($1.14) -1.81

Infinity Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than OvaScience. Infinity Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OvaScience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

OvaScience beats Infinity Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc. is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue. The Company’s AUGMENT treatment is designed to improve egg health by supplementing a mitochondrial deficiency. With the AUGMENT treatment, energy-producing mitochondria from a patient’s own EggPC cells are added to the patient’s mature eggs during the in vitro fertilization process to supplement the existing mitochondria. Its OvaPrime treatment is a fertility treatment designed to replenish a woman’s ovary by increasing her egg reserve using her own EggPC cells. Its OvaTure treatment is a fertility treatment that seeks to create mature fertilizable eggs in vitro from a woman’s own EggPC cells without the need for hormone hyperstimulation.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and delivery of medicines to treat diseases. The Company develops small molecule drugs that target disease pathways for potential applications in oncology. Its product candidate is duvelisib, also known as IPI-145, is an oral, dual-inhibitor of the delta and gamma isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K), for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, or blood cancers. The Company is also developing IPI-549, which is an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the gamma isoform of PI3K. In addition to duvelisib, the Company focuses to generate new product candidates for potential investigation in oncology. The Company also focuses on developing DYNAMO, CONTEMPO, BRAVURA, FRESCO, DYNAMO+R, DUO, SYNCHRONY and Duvelisib + Venetoclax.

