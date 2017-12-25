Contrasting NRG Energy (NRG) and TECO Energy (TE)

NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG) and TECO Energy (NYSE:TE) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NRG Energy and TECO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $12.35 billion 0.72 -$774.00 million ($2.52) -11.17 TECO Energy N/A N/A N/A $1.06 26.08

TECO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NRG Energy. NRG Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TECO Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of NRG Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and TECO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -13.48% 8.82% 1.25% TECO Energy 0.84% 0.85% 0.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NRG Energy and TECO Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 TECO Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NRG Energy currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.22%. Given NRG Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than TECO Energy.

Dividends

NRG Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. TECO Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. NRG Energy pays out -4.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TECO Energy pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NRG Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

NRG Energy beats TECO Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated power company. The Company is engaged in producing, selling and delivering electricity and related products and services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Generation, Retail, Renewables, NRG Yield, Inc. (NRG Yield) and Corporate activities. The Generation segment includes generation, international and Boston Energy Trading and Marketing LLC (BETM). The Retail segment includes Mass customers and Business Solutions. Its Business Solutions include commercial, industrial and governmental/institutional (C&I) customers, and other distributed and reliability products. The Renewables segment includes solar and wind assets. The NRG Yield segment includes certain of the Company’s contracted generation assets. The corporate activities segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The Company owned and operated approximately 47,000 megawatts (MW) of generation, as of December 31, 2016.

About TECO Energy

TECO Energy, Inc. (TECO Energy) is a holding company for regulated utilities and other businesses. TECO Energy holds all of the common stock of Tampa Electric Company (TEC) and through its subsidiary, New Mexico Gas Intermediate, Inc. (NMGI), owns New Mexico Gas Company, Inc. (NMGC). The Company’s segments include Tampa Electric, Peoples Gas System (PGS) and NMGC. Its Tampa Electric division is engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The retail territory served comprises an area of approximately 2,000 square miles in West Central Florida. PGS, the gas division of TEC, is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial, industrial and electric power generation customers in the state of Florida. NMGC is engaged in the purchase, distribution and sale of natural gas for residential, commercial and industrial customers in the state of New Mexico.

