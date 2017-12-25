Contrasting Inland Real Estate (IRC) & Its Rivals

Inland Real Estate (NYSE: IRC) is one of 73 public companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Inland Real Estate to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inland Real Estate and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Inland Real Estate N/A N/A 106.10 Inland Real Estate Competitors $537.63 million $101.41 million 274.65

Inland Real Estate’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Inland Real Estate. Inland Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inland Real Estate and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inland Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Inland Real Estate Competitors 500 2432 2133 24 2.33

As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 4.52%. Given Inland Real Estate’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inland Real Estate has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Inland Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Inland Real Estate pays out 570.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 92.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.0% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inland Real Estate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inland Real Estate -0.49% -2.46% -0.06% Inland Real Estate Competitors 53.19% 4.90% 3.69%

Summary

Inland Real Estate rivals beat Inland Real Estate on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Inland Real Estate

IRC Retail Centers, Inc., formerly Inland Real Estate Corporation, is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops open-air neighborhood, community and power shopping centers and single tenant retail properties located throughout the Central and Southeastern United States. Through its subsidiaries, Inland Commercial Property Management, Inc. (ICPM) and Inland TRS Property Management, Inc., the Company manages all properties it owns interests in and properties for certain third parties and related parties. The Company owns investment properties located in the States of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin. The Company owns interests in approximately 130 investment properties, including those owned through its unconsolidated joint ventures.

