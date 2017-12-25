Contrasting Edge Therapeutics (EDGE) & Its Rivals

Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EDGE) is one of 286 publicly-traded companies in the “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Edge Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Edge Therapeutics alerts:

50.3% of Edge Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Edge Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Edge Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Edge Therapeutics N/A -$38.82 million -6.09 Edge Therapeutics Competitors $284.49 million $34.10 million 69.41

Edge Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Edge Therapeutics. Edge Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Edge Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edge Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Edge Therapeutics Competitors 882 3257 11751 235 2.70

Edge Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 168.42%. As a group, “Bio Therapeutic Drugs” companies have a potential upside of 43.46%. Given Edge Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Edge Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Edge Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edge Therapeutics N/A -56.88% -43.74% Edge Therapeutics Competitors -5,342.22% -218.30% -39.92%

Summary

Edge Therapeutics competitors beat Edge Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Edge Therapeutics

Edge Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that discovers, develops and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies capable of transforming treatment paradigms in the management of acute, life-threatening critical care conditions. The Company’s initial product candidates target rare, acute, life-threatening neurological and other conditions. The Company’s product candidates utilize its programmable, biodegradable polymer-based development platform (the Precisa Platform), a delivery mechanism that seeks to enable targeted and sustained drug exposure and avoid the dose-limiting side effects associated with the current standards of care. The Company’s product candidates include EG-1962 and EG-1964. EG-1962 is a polymer-based microsphere containing nimodipine suspended in a diluent of sodium hyaluronate was developed using its Precisa development platform to improve patient outcomes following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (aSAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Edge Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edge Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.