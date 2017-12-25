Contrasting Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) and Its Peers

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BCLI) is one of 182 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -$4.98 million -10.29 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Competitors $217.29 million -$39.39 million -65.65

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics N/A -76.45% -59.84% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Competitors -4,738.16% -488.16% -43.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Competitors 547 2427 6612 128 2.65

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.13%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 19.22%. Given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing adult stem cell therapies for debilitating neurodegenerative disorders, such as Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease), Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), among others. Its subsidiary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Ltd. (the Israeli Subsidiary), holds rights to commercialize the technology, NurOwn. NurOwn is in clinical development for the treatment of ALS. The Company has completed over two clinical trials of NurOwn in patients with ALS at Hadassah Medical Center (Hadassah). The first study, a Phase I/II safety and efficacy study of NurOwn in ALS patients administered either intramuscularly or intrathecally. The Company conducted Phase IIa combined (intramuscular and intrathecal) treatment, dose-escalating trial. It had completed treatment of over 10 patients in its ALS Phase IIa NurOwn dose-escalating clinical trial.

