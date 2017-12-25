Contrasting Biomed Realty Trust (BMR) and Its Competitors

Biomed Realty Trust (NYSE: BMR) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial REITs” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biomed Realty Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Biomed Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Biomed Realty Trust pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 92.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Biomed Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Biomed Realty Trust and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomed Realty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Biomed Realty Trust Competitors 500 2435 2207 24 2.34

As a group, “Commercial REITs” companies have a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Biomed Realty Trust’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Biomed Realty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biomed Realty Trust and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biomed Realty Trust N/A N/A 22.89 Biomed Realty Trust Competitors $537.63 million $101.41 million 302.99

Biomed Realty Trust’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biomed Realty Trust. Biomed Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Biomed Realty Trust and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomed Realty Trust 18.98% 3.73% 2.07% Biomed Realty Trust Competitors 53.07% 4.94% 3.70%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.0% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Commercial REITs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Biomed Realty Trust rivals beat Biomed Realty Trust on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biomed Realty Trust

BioMed Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is the parent company and general partner of BioMed Realty, L.P. The Company owns, acquires, develops, redevelops, leases and manages laboratory and office space for the life science industry. The Company’s tenants primarily include biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies and other entities involved in the life science industry. The Company’s properties are located in markets, which has centers for scientific research, including Boston, San Francisco, San Diego, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Seattle, Cambridge (the United Kingdom) and research parks located near or adjacent to universities and their related medical systems. The Company owns interests in properties comprising approximately 17.5 million rentable square feet.

