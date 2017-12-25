ConocoPhillips (COP) Downgraded by Howard Weil

Howard Weil downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a focus list rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday. They currently have $58.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Scotiabank reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.41.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (COP) opened at $55.50 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.26 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $66,350.00, a P/E ratio of -27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The energy producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -53.27%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,513.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,404,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $170,393,000 after purchasing an additional 86,655 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.4% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 93,456 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 27.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/conocophillips-cop-downgraded-by-howard-weil.html.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.