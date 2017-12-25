Comparing SEA (SE) & Sito Mobile (SITO)

SEA (NYSE: SE) and Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEA and Sito Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sito Mobile $29.43 million 5.09 -$1.40 million ($0.51) -13.33

SEA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sito Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SEA and Sito Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sito Mobile 0 1 5 0 2.83

SEA currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 40.99%. Sito Mobile has a consensus price target of $8.80, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. Given SEA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe SEA is more favorable than Sito Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares SEA and Sito Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEA -141.10% N/A -48.73% Sito Mobile -29.34% -47.82% -25.15%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.7% of SEA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of SEA shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Sito Mobile shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SEA beats Sito Mobile on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, formerly Garena Interactive Holding Limited, is an Internet company. The Company operates through three segments: digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Company has developed an integrated platform consisting of digital entertainment focused on online games, e-commerce, and digital financial services focused on e-wallet services. Its platforms include Garena, Shopee, and AirPay. Garena provides access to engaging mobile and personal computer (PC) online games, live streaming game play, as well as social features such as user chat and online forums. Shopee is an e-commerce marketplace where users come together to browse, shop and sell on-the-go, anytime, anywhere. AirPay App is the Company’s digital financial services business that provides e-wallet services to consumers through the AirPay App and to small businesses through the AirPay counter application.

Sito Mobile Company Profile

SITO Mobile, Ltd. operates a mobile location-based advertising platform serving businesses, advertisers and brands. The Company’s offerings include SITO Location-Based Advertising and SITO Mobile Messaging. SITO Location-Based Advertising delivers display advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, including various features, such as Geo-fencing, Verified walk-in, Behavioral Targeting, and Analytics and Optimization. Geo-fencing targets customers within a certain radius of location and uses technology to push coupons, advertisements and promotions to mobile applications. Verified Walk-in tracks foot-traffic to locations and which advertisements drive action. Behavioral Targeting tracks past behaviors over 30 to 90 day increments allowing for real-time campaign management. Analytics and Optimization is a culling and building measurement system. SITO Mobile Messaging is a platform for building and controlling programs, including messaging and customer incentive programs.

