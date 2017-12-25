Comparing Quinpario Acquisition (JASN) and Aixtron (AIXNY)

Quinpario Acquisition (NASDAQ: JASN) and Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXNY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Quinpario Acquisition has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aixtron has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Quinpario Acquisition and Aixtron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quinpario Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Aixtron 2 0 1 0 1.67

Profitability

This table compares Quinpario Acquisition and Aixtron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quinpario Acquisition -9.95% N/A -0.53% Aixtron -18.84% -13.14% -10.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Quinpario Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aixtron shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Quinpario Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quinpario Acquisition and Aixtron’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quinpario Acquisition $705.52 million 0.09 -$66.87 million ($3.01) -0.82 Aixtron N/A N/A N/A ($0.22) -30.18

Aixtron has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quinpario Acquisition. Aixtron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quinpario Acquisition, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Quinpario Acquisition beats Aixtron on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quinpario Acquisition Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE is a provider of deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry. The Company’s technology solutions are used by a range of customers across the world to build components for electronic and opto-electronic applications based on compound, silicon or organic semiconductor materials. Such components are used in fiber optic communication systems, wireless and mobile telephony applications, optical and electronic storage devices, computing, signaling and lighting, displays, as well as a range of other technologies. The Company’s business activities include developing, producing and installing equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials, process engineering, consulting and training, including ongoing customer support and after-sales service. The Company supplies its customers with both production-scale material deposition systems and small scale systems for research and development (R&D) or small scale production.

