Comparing American National BankShares (AMNB) and BofI (BOFI)

American National BankShares (NASDAQ: AMNB) and BofI (NASDAQ:BOFI) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National BankShares and BofI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $69.68 million 4.89 $16.30 million $1.99 19.80 BofI $455.42 million 4.06 $134.74 million $2.09 13.89

BofI has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. BofI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National BankShares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and BofI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 23.04% 8.39% 0.99% BofI 29.36% 17.00% 1.62%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.3% of American National BankShares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of BofI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of American National BankShares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of BofI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. BofI does not pay a dividend. American National BankShares pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

American National BankShares has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BofI has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for American National BankShares and BofI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00 BofI 0 1 3 0 2.75

American National BankShares currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.02%. BofI has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.80%. Given BofI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BofI is more favorable than American National BankShares.

Summary

BofI beats American National BankShares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc. is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. All assets and liabilities of the Company are allocated to community banking. Investment income from securities is also allocated to the community banking segment. Loan fee income, service charges from deposit accounts and non-deposit fees, such as automated teller machine fees and insurance commissions generate additional income for community banking. Trust and investment services include estate planning, trust account administration, investment management and retail brokerage. The trust and investment services division receives fees for investment and administrative services.

BofI Company Profile

BofI Holding, Inc. (BofI) is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a diversified financial services company. The Bank provides consumer and business banking products through its branchless, low-cost distribution channels and affinity partners. The Bank has deposit and loan customers, including consumer and business checking, savings and time deposit accounts and financing for single family and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors, and selected specialty finance receivables. The Bank distributes its deposit products through a range of retail distribution channels, and its deposits consist of demand, savings and time deposits accounts. Its mortgage-backed securities consist primarily of mortgage pass-through securities issued by government-sponsored entities and non-agency collateralized mortgage obligations and pass-through mortgage-backed securities issued by private sponsors.

