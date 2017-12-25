Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Swedbank

Swedbank raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656,496 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,912,167 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.8% of Swedbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Swedbank owned about 0.17% of Cisco Systems worth $291,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 352,120,694 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,021,378,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 54.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,362,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049,326 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 51.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,528,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577,831 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 36.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,415,432 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 31,396,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $982,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $95,092.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 89,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Walker sold 5,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $211,131.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,492.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,643 shares of company stock worth $12,892,271. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc. ( CSCO ) opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $190,477.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Vetr downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.13 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs and sells a range of products, provides services and delivers integrated solutions to develop and connect networks around the world. The Company operates through three geographic segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC).

