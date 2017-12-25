Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.49 Per Share, Jefferies Group Forecasts (CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Jefferies Group analyst A. Barish forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the year. Jefferies Group has a “Positive” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.91). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $355.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.00.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE CMG) traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $295.23. 1,197,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,768. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $263.00 and a 52-week high of $499.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,340.00, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 67.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $10,040,000. Birinyi Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 70.0% in the second quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 357,539 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after acquiring an additional 18,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

