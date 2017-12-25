ChinaCache International (CCIH) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about ChinaCache International (NASDAQ:CCIH) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ChinaCache International earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the information services provider an impact score of 45.8663876619788 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ChinaCache International (NASDAQ CCIH) traded down $0.36 on Monday, hitting $1.78. 3,008,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,988. ChinaCache International has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.88, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.66.

About ChinaCache International

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (ChinaCache) is a holding Company. The Company provides a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises to manage the scalability of their online services and applications. Its across the nation service platform, which consists of its network, servers and software, is designed to handle planned and unplanned peaks without upfront and ongoing capital outlay and other investments on the part of its customers.

