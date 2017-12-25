China Lodging Group (HTHT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

HTHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their target price on China Lodging Group from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Lodging Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of China Lodging Group (HTHT) opened at $138.07 on Friday. China Lodging Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.03 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,501.48, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.53.

China Lodging Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. China Lodging Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that China Lodging Group will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of China Lodging Group by 721.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 31,730 shares in the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of China Lodging Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,422,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Lodging Group in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Lodging Group by 520.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Lodging Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Lodging Group

China Lodging Group, Limited is a holding company. The Company is a multi-brand hotel group in China with leased, manachised and franchised models. Under the lease model, the Company directly operates hotels located on leased properties. Under the manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers the Company appoints and collects fees from franchisees.

