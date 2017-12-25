China Information Technology (CNIT) versus Square (SQ) Critical Contrast

China Information Technology (NASDAQ: CNIT) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Information Technology and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Information Technology N/A N/A N/A Square -3.04% -7.98% -3.18%

This table compares China Information Technology and Square’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Information Technology $10.19 million 5.76 -$18.17 million ($0.45) -3.24 Square $1.71 billion 7.99 -$171.59 million ($0.16) -219.63

China Information Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Square. Square is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Information Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

China Information Technology has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 4.8, suggesting that its stock price is 380% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for China Information Technology and Square, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Information Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Square 1 13 21 0 2.57

Square has a consensus price target of $33.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.63%. Given Square’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Square is more favorable than China Information Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of China Information Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.2% of Square shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of China Information Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Square shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Square beats China Information Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Information Technology Company Profile

China Information Technology, Inc (CNIT) is a leading Internet service company that provides integrated cloud-based solutions enabling innovation and smart living in the fields of new media, elevator safety management, education, etc. Through continuous innovation, CNIT is aiming to leverage its proprietary Cloud-Application-Terminal technology to level the competitive landscape in the new media industry and deliver value for its shareholders, employees, customers, and the community.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment. With its offering, a seller can accept payments in person via magnetic stripe (a swipe), Europay, MasterCard, and Visa (EMV) (a dip), or Near Field Communication (NFC) (a tap); or online via Square Invoices, Square Virtual Terminal, or the seller’s Website. Once on its system, sellers gain access to technology and features, such as reporting and analytics, next-day settlements, digital receipts, payment dispute management and chargeback protection, and Payment Card Industry (PCI) compliance. On the consumer (buyer) side, Square Cash offers individuals access to a way to send and receive money.

