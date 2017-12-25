Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.2% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 1,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deschutes Portfolio Strategy LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) opened at $124.98 on Monday. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $125.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $237,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Chevron had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 125.95%.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia E. Yarrington sold 13,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,511,576.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,994.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock worth $36,540,822. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Chevron Corporation (CVX) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/25/chevron-corporation-cvx-shares-sold-by-ahrens-investment-partners-llc.html.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.