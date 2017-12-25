Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Check Point Software Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.4970188869799 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ CHKP) traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,840. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $16,868.94, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cowen lowered Check Point Software Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities set a $120.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.60.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (Check point) develops, markets and supports a range of products and services for information technology (IT) security. The Company’s products and services are sold to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses and consumers. It offers enterprises a platform to deploy independent, modular and interoperable security applications (Software Blades), such as firewall, virtual private network (VPN), intrusion prevention system (IPS), Application Control, Anti-Bot, antivirus, data loss prevention (DLP), policy management, event analysis or multi-domain management.

