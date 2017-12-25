Champions Oncology (CSBR) Given Media Impact Score of 0.07

Media coverage about Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Champions Oncology earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0445148141011 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ CSBR) remained flat at $$3.89 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,404. Champions Oncology has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $44.27, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.33.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter. Champions Oncology had a negative return on equity of 113.74% and a negative net margin of 1.81%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Champions Oncology

Champions Oncology, Inc is engaged in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company has two business segments: Personalized Oncology Solutions (POS) and Translational Oncology Solutions (TOS). The POS segment provides physicians and patients information to help guide the development of personalized treatment plans.

