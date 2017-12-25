Central Asia Metals (CAML) Sets New 1-Year High at $304.50

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 304.50 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 298.50 ($3.99), with a volume of 94698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 299 ($4.00).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Central Asia Metals from GBX 295 ($3.94) to GBX 315 ($4.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. FinnCap restated an “under review” rating on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

In related news, insider Kenges Rakishev sold 10,605,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.08), for a total value of £24,393,512.50 ($32,616,008.16).

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals plc is a mining and exploration company. The Company’s principal business activity is the production of copper cathode at its Kounrad operations in Kazakhstan. It also owns various exploration projects in Mongolia and holds interest in the copper tailings project in Chile. The Company operates through two segments, which consists of an SX-EW copper plant at Kounrad in Kazakhstan and the Copper Bay project in Chile.

