Celgene (CELG) Receives Buy Rating from Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann restated their buy rating on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report report published on Friday morning. Leerink Swann currently has a $120.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Celgene from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a hold rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Vetr upgraded shares of Celgene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $144.39 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $166.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Shares of Celgene (CELG) traded down $1.55 on Friday, hitting $106.33. The company had a trading volume of 9,592,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,833,915. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $83,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.77. Celgene has a twelve month low of $94.55 and a twelve month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Celgene had a return on equity of 63.80% and a net margin of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Celgene will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELG. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 32.5% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 3.1% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Celgene by 13.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 627,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,763,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Celgene by 10.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 58,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

