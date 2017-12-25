Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,691 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,225,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,430,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,613,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,107,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 140.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,627,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,470 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 663.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 61.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,768,000 after acquiring an additional 954,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) opened at $155.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $92,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.34 and a 12 month high of $155.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 216.67%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Thomas A. Pellette sold 24,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.69, for a total value of $3,330,782.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bradley M. Halverson sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $357,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,811.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,989 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,850. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Vetr upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.05 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $149.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.93.

