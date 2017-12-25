Catalent (CTLT) vs. Its Peers Critical Analysis

Catalent (NYSE: CTLT) is one of 102 public companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Catalent to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Catalent has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent’s rivals have a beta of 37.20, indicating that their average share price is 3,620% more volatile than the S&P 500.

99.4% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalent and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catalent $2.08 billion $109.80 million 48.21 Catalent Competitors $8.17 billion $1.09 billion 108.40

Catalent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Catalent. Catalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Catalent and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalent 0 2 6 0 2.75 Catalent Competitors 771 3492 6483 180 2.56

Catalent currently has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.13%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Catalent’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catalent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Catalent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalent 5.01% 23.97% 5.24% Catalent Competitors -2,501.67% -67.44% -7.99%

Summary

Catalent rivals beat Catalent on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products. Its segments include Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer health soft capsules or softgels. The Drug Delivery Solutions segment is engaged in the formulation, development and manufacturing of prescription and consumer and animal health products; blow-fill seal unit dose manufacturing; biologic cell line development; analytical and bioanalytical development, and testing services. The Clinical Supply Services segment is engaged in manufacturing, packaging, labeling, storage, distribution and inventory management for clinical trials of drugs and biologics for patient kits; FastChain clinical supply service; clinical e-solutions and informatics, and global comparator sourcing services.

