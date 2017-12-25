Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY) Holdings Reduced by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Casey's General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.13% of Casey's General Stores worth $5,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Casey's General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Casey's General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target (down previously from $139.00) on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Casey's General Stores currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.29.

Shares of Casey's General Stores Inc ( NASDAQ CASY ) opened at $111.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4,210.00, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. Casey's General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $99.76 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Casey's General Stores had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. analysts expect that Casey's General Stores Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey's General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.49%.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc and its subsidiaries, operate convenience stores under the name Casey’s General Store in approximately 10 Midwestern states, in Iowa, Missouri, and Illinois. The Company also operates approximately two stores selling primarily tobacco products. The stores carry a range of food, including freshly prepared foods such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products and other nonfood items.

