Capital Southwest Co. (CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSWC. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Capital Southwest (CSWC) traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764. The company has a market capitalization of $262.24, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of -0.55. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 10.42 and a current ratio of 10.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Kelley acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 66,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 4.7% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,700,000 after buying an additional 79,522 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 6.9% during the third quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,356,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,240,000 after buying an additional 87,408 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 12.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 95,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is an investment company that specializes in providing customized financing to middle market companies in a range of industry segments located primarily in the United States. The Company is a specialty lending company. Its principal investment objective is to produce risk-adjusted returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity and equity related investments.

