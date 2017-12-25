Canopy Growth (WEED) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (TSE:WEED) rose 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$23.78 and last traded at C$23.12. Approximately 8,794,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 2,829,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WEED. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$12.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4,410.00, a PE ratio of -192.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical marijuana in Canada. The company offers dried, oil, and softgel cannabis products. Canopy Growth Corporation also sells its products through online. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015.

