California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,778 Shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Sun Communities worth $10,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 8.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Colman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $186,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 5,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $456,170.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,292 shares of company stock worth $898,910. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sun Communities Inc ( SUI ) opened at $92.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7,300.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.27. Sun Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $96.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.79. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $268.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 362.16%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing, and expanding manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV).

