California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.42 Million Holdings in RPM International Inc. (RPM)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of RPM International worth $14,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RPM International by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,973,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 95,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Ronald A. Rice sold 44,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $2,324,005.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) opened at $52.16 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $6,970.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. RPM International had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets and sells various specialty chemical product lines, including specialty paints, protective coatings, roofing systems, sealants and adhesives, focusing on the maintenance of industrial, specialty and consumer markets. The Company operates through three segments: the industrial reportable segment (industrial segment), the specialty reportable segment (specialty segment) and the consumer reportable segment (consumer segment).

