California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 3,561 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of FactSet Research Systems worth $14,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares in the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $157.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.46.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.24, for a total transaction of $1,329,214.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Matthew J. Mcnulty sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $189,869.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,841 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,739. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) opened at $192.11 on Monday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $155.09 and a one year high of $207.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $7,510.00, a PE ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company had revenue of $329.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.84%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

Factset Research Systems Inc is engaged in providing integrated financial information and big data analytical applications for the global investment community. The Company’s segments include the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific. The U.S. segment services finance professionals, including financial institutions throughout the Americas.

